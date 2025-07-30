New teachers prepare for upcoming school year at CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is adding 257 new teachers to its roster this school year, with orientation held on Wednesday, July 30 at Veterans Memorial High School.

The new educators participated in training sessions as they prepare for the start the new school year, which is Monday, August 11.

"So far, what I like about teaching is being able to collaborate with students," Kimberly Kuriata said. "Not only am I getting to teach our future minds, but I'm also very ready to learn from what our students may have to offer as well."

The orientation provides essential training and resources for teachers who are new to the district, helping them prepare for their first day in the classroom.

Students will head back to school in less than two weeks as the summer break comes to an end.

