New spring break traffic measures in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi officials said that with spring break starting next week that residents of the Coastal Bend should expect heavy traffic but to remain patient.

There will be 24 extra officers on the island to ensure beach goers safety and to keep an eye out for intoxicated drivers.

Residents will be enforced to follow a 15 mph speed limit while driving on the beach. To park on a city beach, make sure to have a beach parking permit, which will be sold at any Stripes, HEB, or on the beach. Dogs will also not be allowed on the city beaches.

"We want to make sure (that) people have a safe bring break, and enjoy our beaches, it's one of our main attractions in Corpus Christi," Timothy Frazir, captain of the Uniform Patrol Traffic section of CCPD said. "We want to provide a safe environment for visitors and our residents for spring break."

