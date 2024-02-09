New Retro Tejano 104.1, keeping Tejano alive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Retro Tejano 104.1 is keeping Tejano music on the airwaves.

In October, longtime disc jockey Ed Ocañas and local business owner Eric Cantu decided to create a new Tejano station.

They moved their hip-hop lineup on retro 104.1 to 94.7 and created retro Tejano 104.1.

“We just want to bring great entertainment, great memories back to Corpus Christi.” Said Cantu.

Ocañas said people resonate with this music, especially South Texans.

"We just feel like the retro brand and the retro audience is kind of what we call it, still love radio.” He said.

Tejano is a genre of music that incorporates Mexican and American influences and mixes in dance rhythms like waltz and polka.

The genre was extremely popular in the '90s and early 2000s.

“I think what makes it unique is the connection of Tejano music to South Texas, especially Corpus Christi, of course, you know iconic Selena and many others that have called Corpus Christi home," Ocañas said.

Both Ocañas and Cantu started thinking of the idea last year and the radio station hit the airwaves in January, since then, they've played the music of some of Tejano's greatest artists like Gary Hobbs, David Lee Garza, and Elsa Garcia.

Cantu said local listeners are loving it.

“The feedback is amazing, the support for Tejano music, the comments on Facebook, it's just been amazing. The community really came out for us,” Cantu said.

Ocanas and Cantu have their sights set on a big concert in Corpus Christi.

They plan to call it RetroFest and bring all of the Tejano greats to entertain the South Texas community.

They hope to have a live morning show and other shows incorporated into the radio station soon.

