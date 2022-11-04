New polling suggest voter outreach to Latinos is lacking

NALEO Educational Fund found more than half of those responding to their survey still have not been contacted at all by any political party, campaign, or other political organization.

“I think it’s also on us to look out and see our candidates and make our choices, do our research,” said Theresa Garcia-Ruiz.

Theresa Garcia Ruiz is part of the nearly 64% Hispanic population in Corpus Christi.

“We make the majority in a lot of area but if we don’t vote then our voice is not heard,” she said.

Today, she set out to go vote at the Island University where she works.

An institution with a Hispanic population of over 5,000 students.

One student, Rebecca Ramirez, said her family will be voting blue.

“We want Democratic candidates to obviously win,” said Ramirez.

In the NALEO Educational Fund found of those polled, 30% of Latino voters in Texas view the Republican party as hostile to their community. Ramirez agrees.

“I kind of didn’t like what they were saying. There were some Connie Scott issues between her and Barbara Canales. It was very disheartening to see that ugliness between the two candidates,” Ramirez said.

Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi Political Science Professor Dr. Huerta tells KZTV10 voter outreach is a lot of work.

“We’re seeing Democrats and Republicans and local candidates being very mindful and putting people out here so people can go vote,” he said.

With Election Day coming up, Huerta encourages the entire community to cast their ballot.

On November 8th, the CCRTA will be giving free rides to anyone wanting to vote.

You Can Ride for Free, Click here.