New nursing program at Del Mar College offers one-stop shopping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re looking to take your nursing skills to a new level, then today is the deadline to apply for the first degree of its kind at Del Mar College.

It’s the RN to BSN program where current registered nurses can earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Those who are interested must have already earned an associate’s degree in nursing.

The program makes it one-stop shopping for students who want to continue their education at Del Mar College. It’s something they’ve never been able to do in the past.

"We are the ninth community college in Texas that was approved to offer the baccalaureate program in nursing, so it's a big deal,” director of the nursing program, Dr. Jennifer Mcwha, told us.

Mcwha says the program prepares students for leadership and management in the healthcare setting. That’s something employers, Mcwha tells us, are looking for more and more these days. Not only that, she says, it's a big incentive for nursing students because they can now get their degrees all in one place.

"When I apply for jobs, they are more likely to hire me or even pay more sometimes,” nursing student Gaby Izcano tells us.

When we asked nursing student Orlando Guerrero why he wanted to take part in the program, he told us, “I've been wanting to be a nurse for a long time.” Adding, “I want to be able to enter the workforce with as much experience as possible.”

