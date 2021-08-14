New mural at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera Mall received a little makeover thanks to K-Space Contemporary.

The artwork was a part of the Summer Mural Arts Program for teenagers in the area. Each teen in the program got to design a section of the mural, and around 50 teens were able to make this mural a reality.

"It's great because we now have a presence on the south side of Corpus Christi, we're located downtown and most of our operations are downtown so now this brings us on over to the south side," said Michelle Smythe - executive director of K-Contemporary.

Smythe says that this mural will help create popular gathering spaces where people want got and take pictures.