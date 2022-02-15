New Mary Carroll High School is 75 percent complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Mary Carroll High school is on its way to being complete. The school is expected to open its doors in August of this year.

A school board meeting was held on Monday to discuss the progress and approve some items for the new school. School Board President Janie Bell said she is excited for the new campus.

"It's going to be a beautiful school, and it's right on target to open up this fall, we are really looking forward to a fun year for the Carroll community," she said.

John Dibala, the construction project manager with CCISD, said the school is looking better and better every day. He also said that the new arena at the high school will be one of the only ones in the area.

"We're really excited about it, we think it's going to bring, hopefully some playoff games to South Texas, and hopefully some additional possibilities in CCISD," he said.

