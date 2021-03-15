New local NAACP chapter president aims to guide group's positive vision

Jeremy Coleman sees his new position as the president of the H. Boyd Hall Chapter -- better known as the NAACP-Corpus Christi -- as a way to bridge the divide between the organization's past, and its future.

“The majority of those people that did the work, they’ve gone and passed on," he said. "My goal is real straightforward and simple; we continue the work."

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's local branch tapped the Corpus Christi native to replace longtime chapter head Terry Mills on Friday. It's a baton he said he's ready to pick up and run with.

“Ready to just get in there and complete what our mission and vision has set for us,” he said.

Coleman said civil rights organizations like the NAACP can make a strong impact on our community, and comes from a long line of family members who have served in the organization.

“This process, of being in this position and being elected into this office -- the idea is to move the branch and the membership forward, in a positive direction,” he said.

In addition to the NAACP, Coleman also sits on the Women’s and Men’s Health Clinic board and is a Human Resources commissioner. He said one of his main goals as NAACP president is keeping an eye on membership involvement, and making sure folks in the organization are well-connected.

“When you become a member, you’re becoming involved in, not just civil rights and activism, but you’re also becoming involved with partnering," he said. "Going back out in the community, and giving back on a bigger scale.”

Coleman is focused on reaching out to college-age people and youth, imprinting on them the commitment shown by members who've led during the group's first 102 years.

"You’re a member of an organization that, their mission and vision has not changed," he said. "And we just achieve that goal together.”