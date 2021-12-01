New K9 officer joins Corpus Christi Police Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The newest member of the Corpus Christi Police Department made his debut on Thursday. His name is Major and he's the newest member of the department's K9 unit.

Major is a German Shepherd from Holland and he's spent the past five weeks training in San Antonio. Now, Major is ready to hit the streets.

He's trained in narcotics detection and human tracking but he's got other skills that will make him a valuable addition to the department.

"This particular dog will be assigned to the handler who's actually with the gang unit however they're out there for the officers on patrol all the time. So they go out there, narcotics can use them, I mean they're for the department as a whole, not just a specific unit," said Captain Donald Moore.

Major is just under two-years-old, in human years he's just a teen.

Training Major cost around $12,500.

