New interactive experience added to TAMU-CC University's pool floor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 100 miles off the shore in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a flower garden bank which is described as a bustling underwater city.

This is a home to thriving coral habitat that offers spectacular sights of vivid marine life supported by the reef. At Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi they will be bringing the coral reef diving experience to students.

They will be able to have training opportunities and the university has employed individuals that will be teaching the students firsthand.

There will be life-sized scans of corals printed on 7X11 foot vinyl panels that will be affixed to the floor of the university pool. This will enhance the learning experiences for the students studying marine life.

On Wednesday the students were able to participate in this event with full scuba gear.

This new feature that will be added to the university pool will allow the students to practice monitoring the health of the coral reefs.

In a release provided by TAMU-CC, it stated that this will also empower scientists and resource managers to help make informed decisions about managing, restoring, and safeguarding this precious resource for current and future generations.

Coral reefs are vital for the biodiversity of marine life, they provide coastal protection during storms, cycle carbon from the atmosphere, and sustain fisheries for economic and human well-being.

Losing them would be detrimental to the overall health of our planet’s interconnected ecosystem.

