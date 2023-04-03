Watch Now
New Hopdoddy Burger Bar on S. Staples to celebrate grand opening

Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 18:14:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Hopdoddy Burger Bar, located at 4902 S. Staples St. in the Shops at La Palmera, will celebrate its grand opening by giving away a free burger to the first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. on April 4.

Hopdoddy is a better burger chain based out of Austin that will feature sustainability and responsibly sourced ingredients.

“We’re excited to bring Hopdoddy’s irresistible craft burgers and shareable fries to the Bay Area,” Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler said. “Hopdoddy is ready to raise the burger bar in Corpus Christi with fresh and responsibility sourced ingredients and quality our fans can taste."

A full-service bar will serve margaritas, draft cocktails and local craft beer. Hopdoddy will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

