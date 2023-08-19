New GPISD special education director hopes to build on the current program

PORTLAND, TX — Gregory Portland ISD has a new director of special education who is bringing plenty of experience and passion to the role.

Amanda Sanchez Munoz comes to the district from the El Paso area and has years of experience as a special education director.

"I really just want to build on what is already established, and just make it better, there's great programming going on but I want to look at the program and just see how we can improve it," she said.

GPISD officials have seen an increase in students in their special education program.

During the 2020-2021 school year, there were 542 students and now they are at 754.

Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said as their district continues to grow, it's important to help every child succeed.

"We believe that education is a game changer, and it is the gateway for whatever kids choose for their future," Dr. Cavazos said.

KRIS 6 News reporter Javier Guerra got to visit an adaptive learning classroom with the early childhood program and got to see firsthand how teachers work closely with students to help them get ahead.

Krystal Quiroga, who has a son with a speech delay said she has noticed a huge improvement in her son. This is his second year in the program.

"This program has been super beneficial, he communicates more, it is not as stressful for him, he has made a huge improvement in just a year," Quiroga said.

Munoz said she will continue to help build a program that helps students overcome obstacles and prepare them for the real world.

"Our job is to teach students what they can do, not what they can't do," she said.