New Flashing LED stop signs installed near busy intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are new flashing LED stop signs at a busy intersection near Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

The flashing LED stop signs were recently installed at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and 3rd Street.

The City of Corpus Christi hopes the flashing signs will improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and prevent crashes.

The installation of these signs was made possible by the city's Vision Zero Strategy. The purpose of Vision Zero project is to reduce traffic, boating and other accidents that can result in death or severe injuries.