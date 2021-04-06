Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Flashing LED stop signs installed near busy intersection

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
LED stop sign.PNG
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:18:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are new flashing LED stop signs at a busy intersection near Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

The flashing LED stop signs were recently installed at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and 3rd Street.
The City of Corpus Christi hopes the flashing signs will improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and prevent crashes.

The installation of these signs was made possible by the city's Vision Zero Strategy. The purpose of Vision Zero project is to reduce traffic, boating and other accidents that can result in death or severe injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education