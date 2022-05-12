New energy company offers perks to help care for customer's dogs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a deregulated energy market where there are many options, a new energy company is launching in Texas. However, there are perks to signing up with Good Charlie Energy.

Good Charlie is an energy provider that will provide for your home and your dogs.

“I found out that Texas kills more dogs than any other state. And that needs to change,” said Daryl Lawrence, co-founder and chief marketing officer for Good Charlie.

Lawrence said he's been in the energy business his whole career.

What he saw lacking was innovation and he believes energy companies should do more to support the local communities.

“Good Charlie is completely different to a traditional energy provider," he said. "We really try to give back to local communities, support small businesses and empower local entrepreneurs by getting them to help us with our cause, which is to make Texas the best place for a dog to live.”

As a Good Charlie customer, you get benefits for your pack. They get 24/7 video veterinary services and $750 of emergency vet care.

"And most importantly, we round up every customer's bill every month, every time," Lawrence said. "So, essentially the proceeds and the donations go for non-profit charity organizations, such as Houston Pets Alive and Dallas Pets Alive, who advocate for animal welfare across the state of Texas."

“Well I was really surprised to find out that Good Charlie was going to make it their mission to help Texas dogs," Marilyn Litt said. "And, they’re going to be a partner with us, which we’re really pleased about.”

Litt is the director for Lost Dogs of Texas. It's a non-profit in Corpus Christi that helps people find their lost dogs, through fliers and microchips, or they help return found dogs.

Like Lost Dogs of Texas, non-profits across the state will receive financial support from Good Charlie Energy.

Lawrence said the company is called Good Charlie because those are the people giving their all to help dogs.

"I call a Good Charlie these people who give up their weekends, who surrender their home, who will take in these stray dogs," Lawrence said. "Who will feed them and who essentially will pay every last cent on making sure this puppy that they found, or this lost dog, or this dog that needs a shelter or a forever home, they'll take them in. They'll provide for them, they'll love them, they'll care for them."

Good Charlie focuses on saving strays and the dogs in shelters. According to PetPedia, Texas has the most euthanization of dogs in the country.

And with the heat, there's more to worry about for strays out there.

"They’re also going to be letting people know about the dangers of the heat," said Litt. "For example, you think 'well it’s really hot, I better watch out take water for my dog.' But you also need to put your hand down on the concrete and on the street to see if it’s maybe too hot for your dogs paws.”

Good Charlie is set to go live on Saturday.

Leading up to it, they are hosting a sweepstakes that's free to enter. First place wins a year of free electricity plus the benefits. Second place wins a 30 minute photo shoot with their dog. Third place wins a year supply of dog treats from a local Texas company that makes treats.

