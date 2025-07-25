REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Refugio County officials have approved a new emergency alert system that will allow them to send targeted alerts to residents by location.

New emergency alert system approved for Refugio County residents

The new system will be able to reach residents on their cell phones and landlines, ensuring that elderly residents and those without mobile devices can still receive critical emergency information.

"I remember that when I was a little girl. I had to be home before the 6 o'clock whistle blew," Caroline Avery said.

For longtime residents like Avery, emergency preparedness is a serious concern, especially after experiencing Hurricane Harvey.

"That was scary. I was sitting on the porch when the Sheriff came by and told everyone they have to evacuate," Avery said.

The lack of a reliable emergency alert system has been a source of anxiety for many residents.

"We see on TV, YouTube and Facebook when the floods come in and people get swept away in the middle of the night. We're sitting here in an RV and we don't hear anything out there," Steven Loper said.

According to the Refugio County Press, the new system will allow officials to send emergency alerts to residents based on their location, with capabilities to reach both mobile phones and landlines.

"It alerts the phones. They can read it and they'll know what to do. It would be easier for people," Christy Lehr said

Residents can expect to receive information about how to sign up for the new alert system with next month's water bill.