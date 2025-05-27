New drainage pond unveiled in London to address flooding issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new detention pond designed to address flooding issues in London was officially unveiled today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The pond can hold 6 million gallons of water and is expected to reduce flooding problems when heavy rain hits the area significantly.

"We're trying to prevent as much of the sheet flooding that we have out here when the rains hit hard. This will be a part of it. Instead of all this water going all over the place it will stay here in this detention pond, again holds six million gallons of water, it'll then drain slowly into the back ditch and then eventually get to the Oso," Brent Chesney said.

Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 4, says the project was financed with ARPA funds from Precinct 4.

The detention pond works by retaining excess water during heavy rainfall events and then gradually releasing it to flow into Oso Bay, helping to prevent the sheet flooding that has plagued the area.

