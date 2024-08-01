New Creekside Elementary welcomes parents and students ahead of upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Creekside Elementary School.

Construction of the campus was approved by voters as part of Bond 2020.

Creekside joins more than two dozen other elementary schools in the CCISD system. The new building is located on Starry Road near Yorktown and Oso Creek.

The ceremony was conducted by the CCISD Board of Trustees as well as Superintendant Doctor Roland Hernandez.

The new school's staff is preparing to open their doors this school year. The 100,000-square-foot school will hold roughly 1,000 students.

The contemporary campus maximizes natural lighting and includes indoor and outdoor collaborative workspaces and modern technology. The school features 47 classrooms, a multipurpose area, a learning hub, a media center, a library, a computer lab, a music room, an art room, and a covered outdoor pavilion.

According to school officials, security features include an entry vestibule and a security system and hardware.