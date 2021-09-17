Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening at former Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
With Nike set to leave the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay, what&#39;s the future of the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay
What's the future of the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay?
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 11:11:09-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay Nike Store in Robstown.

The clinic opens on Monday, Sept. 20, and will be open Monday-Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and all doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines are available and free to receive.

Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older. Pfizer vaccines are available for those 12 and older, with minors ages 12-17 needing verbal or written parental consent to receive the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education