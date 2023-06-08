New bills could potentially lower the drag racing in the Coastal Bend area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In order to control the drag racers across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott recently signed on two bills regarding this issue.

Governor Abbott announced the first bill, House Bill 1442, back in February, helped to launch the Statewide Street Takeover Task Force. Their goal is to tackle the rise in dangerous acts of street racing happening across the state.

The second bill, House Bill 2899, allows officers to immediately remove and impound all vehicles used in illegal street racing.

One Ocean Drive resident, Lisa Robertson, spoke to KRIS 6 News about how she's looking forward to the enforcement of this new bill. She has been living in her house since she was born.

“It’s hazardous, because if they lose control, they are going to come into a neighborhood.” Robertson said.

Robertson said drag racers have always been a problem in her neighborhood.

“There has been more accidents at this intersection than I can remember and some of them have been pretty bad," she said.

A few months ago, racers crashed into Robertson's husband’s car parked outside of their house.

“They sideswiped my neighbor's car and then it rammed into my husband's truck and of course the truck is a 1500, it catapulted up onto the side walk,” she said.

Lieutenant Micheal Peña with Corpus Christi Police Department said this bill could lower the number of street racers the city has.

“You know when you put it into perspective you are out your car, your money, maybe going to jail, you may injure somebody you may kill somebody," Peña said.

Peña said before if a driver was caught racing and detained, the driver was able to find a way to get the vehicle picked up.

But now, all vehicles caught speed racing will be automatically impounded.

“You’re looking at a $10,000 fine, some time in jail, so it’s not worth it." Peña said