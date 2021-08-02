New bill seeks to reimburse farmers for property damaged caused by illegal immigration

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and three other Texas lawmakers have introduced a bill seeking to help farmers and ranchers who have been affected by illegal immigration as the border crisis continues.

The bill would reimburse farmers and ranchers for property loss/damage, including livestock loss, crop loss and damage, damage to perimeter fences, and damage to physical structures.

“When fencing on ranch land is cut due to increased migration, it takes a serious financial toll on South Texas farmers and ranchers,” said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in a release. “I support this bipartisan bill to reimburse these landowners and ensure they have the necessary funds to restore their property. We must continue working together to address the root causes of migration to prevent these incidents from happening.”

The bill was introduced by Congressmen Gonzalez, August Pfluger (TX-11), Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28).

“Not only do illegal border crossings damage property and livestock, but they also endanger ranchers and their families. We are extremely grateful to Representatives Pfluger, Cuellar, Gonzales, and Gonzalez for their bipartisan support for ranchers whose land and livelihood have been harmed by the border crisis,” said Ethan Lane in the release, VP of government affairs for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

The proposal would use remaining uncommitted funds from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse the farmers and ranchers.