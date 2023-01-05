New attorney appointed for Tejeda murder trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a recent update involving the Joseph Tejeda murder trial, KRIS 6 News reports that the two attorneys appointed for Tejeda, Eric and Jared Perkins, have been dismissed.

Judge Manuel J. Banales had previously appointed the two attorneys two weeks ago after Tejeda's latest hearing in December, at Tejeda's request.

Tejeda, accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2017, is now represented by Kingsville attorney Sam Fugate.

Six other people were also arrested in connection to her murder.

Judge Banales has previously stated that Tejeda's case could be delayed six months.