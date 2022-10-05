New app connects people to best beaches for their favorite activities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new app has arrived in your phone’s app store. It’s an all in one app for all the info you need to know about beaches.

“Someone in Texas said like, I can’t understand how something like this wasn’t existing before,” Almog Goldstein said, co-founder of Beaches.App

Have you wondered what beaches are best for walking your dog, camping or surfing? The new Beaches app helps compile all that info for you. In the app you can find what is allowed and prohibited at beaches, if parking is available, and so on. The app also updates you on current tides and the weather forecast.

The app allows for community reports to help people learn about up-to-date conditions of a beach such as how crowded it is, sea life sightings and cleanliness.

“For example you have seaweed or the flag, or all those stuff. If the beach is crowded you can’t know this today. So, the only way to know this is by reports. So, we allow people to report and then basically help others,” said Goldstein.

The idea came to Almog Goldstein after brainstorming with fellow students in Israel, but also because beaches are part of his family’s identity.

“It all started when my parents met on a beach, decades ago," he said. "This is where the story of my family started. And then they called me Almog which is basically corral in Hebrew.”

Goldstein doesn’t just hope this will help local communities, but tourists as well. Especially with education on rip tides an important subject in our area.

In the last year, Goldstein was on two road trips along the coastal United States.

“30 states traveled and saw so many beautiful states," he said. "I think it was like 8,000 miles. It just inspired me that there are so many beautiful places, but the best way or the only way to find those places is to google it.”

Well now the Beaches app has one place to go for that information. All the beach info was compiled from public information from government entities.

It has 10,000 locations and will expand to all coastal states as the app grows. Currently you'll see beaches in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

If you go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, you can search "Find the best beach." The app will appear as "Beaches: Find the Best Beach."

Or you can click here from your mobile device to download the app.

