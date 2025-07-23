Nearly 40,000 pounds of school supplies delivered to HOLT CAT as part of 35th annual Operation SOS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A delivery team from California arrived early to donate 27 pallets of school supplies that will benefit 22,000 students across 43 public school districts in the Coastal Bend area.

The delivery, which arrived at HOLT CAT Tuesday morning, included 2,110 cases weighing a total of 39,799 pounds.

Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News Dozens of pallets of school supplies were delivered to HOLT CAT, which serves as the collection point for Operation Supply Our Students.

HOLT CAT serves as the collection point for Operation Supply Our Students, coordinating the massive donation effort between KRIS Communications and the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

Our Operation SOS campaign runs from July 1st to July 31st. With your support, we can help students begin the school year with the necessary supplies to succeed.

