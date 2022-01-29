NavyArmy Community Credit Union temporarily closes Kostoryz Branch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NavyArmy Community Credit Union's Kostoryz Branch in Corpus Christi will be temporarily closing due to staffing shortages. The closure will be in effect starting Saturday, Jan. 29.

"At this time we are unable to deliver quality service until we have adequate staff in place," the bank said in a Facebook Post.

The credit union anticipates opening back up by Monday, Feb. 14.

"We appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," the Facebook post said.

In the meantime, customers can visit NavyArmy's eight other Corpus Christi locations for their banking needs.

