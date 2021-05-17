Pilots in Navy jet crash have non-life-threatening injuries

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Update 11:57 a.m. - Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says the pilots are headed to a hospital in Kingsville. The pilots are conscious and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was in good spirits and had some bumps and bruises," said Madrid. "The pilots are in route to Christus Spohn Kleberg."

ORIGINAL STORY: A Navy training jet has crashed near Ricardo, Madrid said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

"This morning around 11 a.m. I was out here cutting my property on West 2180, and I felt the ground shake about two times," said Corderro Mejia, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the crash while mowing his lawn. "I heard two loud explosions, so I turned around and looked south because I was facing north, and I looked up and seen two big ole fireballs go in the air kind of like a mushroom-style when the big ole smoke got into the air. One finished, and then another one came up after that. There was no smoke or anything after that. So I contacted the sheriff's department."

Both pilots have been found and are alive, Madrid said.

They were found on a ranch in the area if Highway 77 and West FM 772.




