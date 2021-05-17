Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pilots in Navy jet crash have non-life-threatening injuries

Two pilots found alive on ranch
items.[0].image.alt
William Rogers
William-Rogers.png
Ricardo.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:26:58-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Update 11:57 a.m. - Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says the pilots are headed to a hospital in Kingsville. The pilots are conscious and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was in good spirits and had some bumps and bruises," said Madrid. "The pilots are in route to Christus Spohn Kleberg."

ORIGINAL STORY: A Navy training jet has crashed near Ricardo, Madrid said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

"This morning around 11 a.m. I was out here cutting my property on West 2180, and I felt the ground shake about two times," said Corderro Mejia, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the crash while mowing his lawn. "I heard two loud explosions, so I turned around and looked south because I was facing north, and I looked up and seen two big ole fireballs go in the air kind of like a mushroom-style when the big ole smoke got into the air. One finished, and then another one came up after that. There was no smoke or anything after that. So I contacted the sheriff's department."

Both pilots have been found and are alive, Madrid said.

They were found on a ranch in the area if Highway 77 and West FM 772.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education