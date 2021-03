BROOKS COUNTY — The National Guard gave out 100 COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly and homebound in Brooks County on Saturday.

The National Guard went door to door vaccinating people as part of the state's 'Saving our Seniors' program that originated in Corpus Christi.

According to county judge Eric Ramos, the county will be receiving 1,000 vaccines next week for those in phases 1A and 1B, as well as for essential workers.