NAACP speaks out on Sunday morning officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has spoken out about the fatal officer-involved shooting that left an 18-year-old Black man dead.

18-year-old Dwayne Earl Johnson was shot outside The Ranch Dance Hall off of Everhart Road and Burney Drive on early Sunday morning.

When Corpus Christi Police officers arrived, they say they found Johnson armed and standing over another man. Seeing this, one of the officers opened fire, hitting Johnson several times and causing him to be rushed to the hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The NAACP spoke out on the matter, stating that this was the second shooting involving a Black man and the Corpus Christi Police Department. They called CCPD to conduct a thorough investigation of what happened at The Ranch that night, as well as to keep the community informed.

"We've got to find a way to prevent these things from keeping occurring. Because we need each other. We need the police to serve and protect, and we need our young men to be able to go home," NAACP representative Reverend C.E. Richardson said.

Both officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

A vigil was also held on Monday night in memory of Dwayne Earl Johnson.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.