Mural Fest brings 5 new masterpieces to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Downtown Corpus Christi is filled with color as Mural Fest is underway for the 3rd year in a row from June 3 through June 7.

You can watch artists bring five murals to life throughout the Downtown Corpus Christi’s Marina Arts District.

"Each mural captures the essence of Corpus Christi, blending in the fun, historic, and cultural vibes that make our city one-of-a-kind. So grab your crew, soak up the art scene, and get ready to kick off an awesome summer celebration together," said organizers.

One artist, Sonny "Sundancer" Behan, who is from South Africa, says his mural will take about a week to complete.

"Yeah, it's a great thing. It seems to be well received at the moment. I'm painting a mural of the Cattle Tyrant that's managed to get there from South America. It's a small bird that's hanging out in Corpus Christi that's caused attention,"

The 2024 National Mural Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 8, during "MuralWalk".

The artist line-up and the walls include:

Anthony Brooks, Chicago, Illinois/Berlin, Germany – The Centre Theatre, 410 N Chaparral Street



Stephanie “SM Sanz” Sanz, Dallas, Texas – Northwater Apartments, 1001 N Water Street



Sonny “Sonny Sundancer” Behan, Florida/South Africa - Retama Vista Apartments, 425 Schatzell Street



Andrey “Key Detail” Kravtsov, New York, New York – Aka Sushi Downtown, 415 N Water Street



group Creative Culture, a collective of local artists led by Jeremy Flores – The Ward Building, 541 N Chaparral Street

Mural Fest Week Events | June 3-7

June 3-7 | Live Mural Paintings

June 5 | Grow Local Farmer's Market

June 6 | TAMUCC Artist Talk

June 6 | KSpace Artist Panel

June 7 | ArtWalk x Mural Fest

Downtown Corpus Christi Mural Fest 2024