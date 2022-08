CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major vehicle accident occurred on S Staples and Holly, according to a post on the Corpus Christi Police Department's Facebook page

Southbound lanes of travel on Staples are shut down until further notice.

All traffic will be rerouted, the post stated to find an alternative route if possible.

KRIS 6 News crew on scene confirms a motorcycle is involved in the accident.

This is a developing story check back with Kris 6 News for updates.