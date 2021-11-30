Watch
Mother of Flour Bluff student describes natatorium emergency

Student doing well after receiving rescue breaths
The mother of an eighth-grader at Flour Bluff Junior High School is expressing thanks after the rescue and recovery of her daughter after a medical emergency at the district's natatorium on Monday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mother of an eighth-grader at Flour Bluff Junior High is expressing thanks and relief after her daughter's recovery from a medical emergency at the Flour Bluff District natatorium on Monday afternoon.

Caroline Ingalls-Deane, mother of Keeley Deane, said on the district's Facebook page that her daughter has recovered

"I waited until we had good news to post," Ingalls-Deane posted. "First, thank you for all your prayers… My daughter is doing great! It was scary for a few hours. She is breathing on her own and off all her sedation.

She will have to have further testing to see what was the cause of the incident yesterday. Lastly, I am so grateful for the coaches and Flour Bluff staff that were on hand at the aquatic center who helped her ... the coaches and administration who were here at the hospital for support. I am so glad that (we) chose Flour Bluff as my daughter’s school. Thank you for your continued prayers and well wishes."

Ingalls-Deane also told KRIS 6 News that her daughter never lost her pulse, received CPR or had minimal brain function during the emergency. She said her daughter received two rescue breaths after a seizure.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday.

It originally was reported as a near drowning.

