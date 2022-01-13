Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother caring for daughter in need of more accessible vehicle

items.[0].videoTitle
Mother caring for daughter in need of more accessible vehicle
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 23:43:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anna Chavez has been caring for her daughter for almost three decades. Her daughter Amber was hit by a drunk driver in 1993, and Chavez has had to take care of her daughter ever since.

However, it has been difficult for her to travel places with Amber because she lacks access to a vehicle that is accessible to her.

"Now it is extremely difficult, because she is a lot older, she is now 32 and a little over 130 pounds, so I am able to transfer her but it takes a lot of work," she said.

Anna has had to carry Amber into her Jeep and her wheel chair as well but it is no easy task.

"Special events like the aquarium, things that we used to do all the time with her, we haven't been able to do cause it's really hard for me to do, and trying to get her into the Jeep alone is very hard, so I don't do it as often as I used to," she said.

If you would like to help donate to Anna for a wheelchair accessible vehicle, you can click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/yq6533-ambers-story?qid=012ed2938ef738932aee0a9cda728205

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education