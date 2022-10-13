More people plan their trips ahead of the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Samuel Rodriguez is already having a hard time finding cheaper flights to see his family.

“If you can get them before your travel date you can get good deals,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is not the only one. Others are having the same problem this year.

“People are really changing the way they travel because of the expense and the time,” Rodriguez said.

In fact, a new report from Bankrate finds nearly 80 percent are changing their holiday travel plans because of rising costs. 26 percent say they will travel for fewer days and 25 percent are selecting less expensive accommodations.

Anastasia Bennett said those are all factors she has to consider when planning to fly from Maryland to the Coastal Bend where her grandkids live.

“Even planning in advance is expensive. Rental cars are expensive and hotels. Hotels have become more expensive,” she said.

Bennett won’t be seeing her grandkids this holiday season but, she’s already thinking of booking her flight for their next visit in 3 months

“We try to space it out on different holidays like birthdays and special occasions,” said Bennett.

Kevin smith, the Director at CCIA said there’s still time to find flights for Christmas. But, it’s important to do it now.