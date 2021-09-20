Mobile cheese shop coming to Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Calallen chef is bringing meats and cheeses from around the world to the Coastal Bend via a brand new food truck--the first of its kind in the area.

“It’s hard to find that around Corpus,” Jaylon Welch, owner of The Wild Goat, said. “I think that’s why I’m super excited to you know start my business.”

Her mobile cheese shop set to open in mid-October will be located at the Five Points Shopping Center next to Enterprise in Calallen.

Welch, a wife and mother of three, went to culinary school after high school and eventually landed a job at a cheese shop in Colorado.

“I just knew that what I really enjoyed doing was tasting cheeses and learning more about cheeses,” Welch said.

Life led her down a different path for a while, but her passion continued to stay on her mind.

So, in the midst of a pandemic, Welch decided to make meat and cheese boards for her family and friends out of her home.

It grew into a business.

“I knew people were at their homes and they wanted to go food, so I kinda just knew people would order the cheese and charcuterie platters because they could eat it at home with their family,” Welch said.

Charcuterie boards have become popular on social media and food blogs.

“They’re super pretty,” Welch said. “They are great for parties. People love them.”

When it opens, The Wild Goat will serve platters and sample different cheeses and meats from as local as South Texas to as far as the Netherlands and Spain. Customers can also purchase different ones by weight.

But Welch said people can really look forward to her adult style Lunchables.

“It’s a little bit of a cheaper option and it’ll have some cheeses, a little meat, crackers, some fruit and maybe pickles,” Welch said.

She eventually wants to serve wine and beer to pair with her platters.

“I really care about bringing in artesian cheeses and cheeses that win awards or the best cheeses that you can find,” Welch said. “I’m really excited to bring that to Corpus Christi.”

For more information on The Wild Goat, visit their Facebook page.

