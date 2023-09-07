Mobile aid provided for expecting mothers in the Coastal Bend

ALICE, Texas — Over in Alice, moms-to-be are hitting the road to get the help they need in the Coastal Bend.

The Kleberg County Pregnancy Center is a mobile bus that has been up and running for over a decade. It is designed to help women who are pregnant with free testing and ultrasounds.

Sherry Turner, a registered nurse, is one of the volunteers who helps keep the bus running.

"It's important for us to be here, and we are able to service these girls. A lot of time, they are in need not necessarily financial need but mental need and support, and we are able to give that to them through this ministry," Turner said.

Turner said it's exciting and fun to be able to do what she does, which is to help educate new and expecting moms.

"We just love on them. We provide them with vitamins and information and papers and anything that they need to just help them get to the pregnancy," she said.

The center also has parenting classes that are available for families. Debbie Byrd, a client advocate for the Klegberg County Pregnancy Center, helps lead the classes.

"They are for women, they're for men, they start when you are pregnant, and they go all the way to toddler," Byrd said. "We have a men's program, we have Bible study, we have finance programs, we have over 400 programs, and you could do them online. It's short videos that are 15 to 30 minutes."

Byrd said the program has grown throughout the years, and it truly is a dream come true.

"We are just volunteers. Nobody tells us to drive over here, nobody tells us to work. It's because we want to. We want to make a difference," she said.

The Kleberg County Pregnancy Center offers parenting classes that provide points families can use to shop at its boutiques in Kingsville.

To learn more about the Kleberg County Pregnancy Center and the services they offer, call them at 361-945-4282.