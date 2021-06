ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police are asking for help tracking down two young girls who have been missing for over 24 hours according to their mother.

J'Lynn & Jewlee were last seen with a yellow Spongebob backpack with black straps a tri-color guinea pig.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two girls, you are asked to contact the Robstown Police Department or the Nueces County Constables.