Missing Person Cases: Are social media groups doing more harm than good?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Social media groups in missing person cases are becoming more popular in spreading information about upcoming searches and events.

Facebook group ‘Missing: Talk of Caleb Harris’ has gained more than 7,000 followers in less than two weeks.

Caleb Harris was last seen on March 4 near the Cottage Apartments on Ennis Joslin.

While social media groups can be used as a tool, retired private investigator Richard Norgard says they can be a double-edged sword.

Norgard advises people instead of throwing out theories in people’s disappearance, to call police if they have an actual tip.

“Well, is this some theory, or do you have actual information? Do you know the person? Where you a friend?” Norgard asked.

“If you have something to contribute that you think is vital, then you should be calling a tip line right away. You shouldn’t be going on social media and posting,” Norgard said.

Norgard is now dedicating his time to helping get information for the Aransas Pass missing cold case of Elisa Robertson, who went missing in 1989.

If you have any information on Caleb Harris's whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.

