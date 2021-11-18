Watch
Missing man in Oso Bay found safely

NUECES COUNTY ESD #2
258880404_6795847083789523_7936285506995862452_n (1).jpg
Posted at 9:50 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:50:09-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: Nueces County ESD 2 posted at 2 a.m. that the man had been found safely.

Rescue crews are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire Chief Dale Scott said a man went out in the waters around 5 p.m. Wednesday and he didn’t show back up onshore at 6 p.m. and his wife called concerned.

The US Coast Guard helicopter is also en-route to aid in the search. Texas Park and Wildlife officials are also said to be taking part in the search.

Firefighters said the man was using a small inflatable kayak.

