MISSING: Help CCPD find 41-year-old Jose Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help locating 41-year-old Jose Garza who was reported missing on September 8.

Garza has no family members in the area. His family members who live out of town reported him missing. He was last seen at a treatment facility in the area on August 27. He is still believed to be in the Corpus Christi area.

Jose is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may help find the whereabouts of Garza, you are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.