Millions of dollars up for grabs to reduce homelessness, create affordable housing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced new available funding to help reduce homelessness and create affordable housing. The funding will be distributed to non-profits, Public Housing Authorities, and quasi-governmental agencies who apply.

One organization that has applied for the funds is Mission 911. Their Interim Executive Director, Paulo Salazar, said their purpose is to care for citizens living in poverty in the community by connecting them with key resources to facilitate their journey towards a life of stability.

"That's our goal, to fill the gap out there," Salazaar said. "We can't fill them all, we can do it all, but these monies will go a long way in helping fulfill that."

Every year, the organization serves more than 600 households in the community. One of their biggest service efforts is assisting those on the brink of homelessness or living on the streets.

"You don't have to be in Corpus Christi long to know that we have a homeless population crisis that continues to grow. Mission 911 can't do it by itself. That's where this money comes into play from the city," Salazar said.

But help could soon be on the way with more than $3 million up for grabs.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) has two funding options, which are presented through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The first will provide $2,000,000 for Supportive Services, while the second offers up to $1,160,454 for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

But that's not it. The funds will also be available for operations, capacity building, and administrative purposes.

"This money goes a long way. We're going to be able to help with services like child care, transportation, housing, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, job training and preventing homelessness," Salazar said.

The third funding opportunity is provided by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, with at least $217,309 is available for essential services, homeless assistance, and prevention efforts.

"Mission 911 hopes to secure some of this funding so we can continue helping those families in need and continue our outreach programs," Salazar said.

The city of Corpus Christi is taking applications for the current funding until August 28.

