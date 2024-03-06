Miller High School student arrested after gun found on campus

Update: KRIS 6 News has obtained additional details regarding a firearm found at Miller High School on Monday. Those details clarify information provided by CCISD police.

A Miller High School student is in the Nueces County Jail after police said he sold a gun to a 16-year-old student on campus.

On Monday, Corpus Christi Independent School District police arrested the teen and according to investigators, their investigation found he purchased a Glock 9 millimeter from 17-year-old Alonso Recio.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said when investigators spoke with Recio, they found he had vapes. Some of those vapes tested positive for a controlled substance. Recio was arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

According to jail officials, Recio's bond was set at $20,000.

According to Warnke, an investigator added a felony gun charge to Recio Tuesday afternoon. That charge is unlawful transfer of a gun under 18 years of age.

This a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.