Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Miller High School student arrested after gun found on campus

Heat issues at Miller High School
Eran Hami
Several parents picked up their students early from Miller High School on Sept. 5, citing it being too hot and at least two people possibly passing out.
Heat issues at Miller High School
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 15:35:18-05

Update: KRIS 6 News has obtained additional details regarding a firearm found at Miller High School on Monday. Those details clarify information provided by CCISD police.

A Miller High School student is in the Nueces County Jail after police said he sold a gun to a 16-year-old student on campus.

On Monday, Corpus Christi Independent School District police arrested the teen and according to investigators, their investigation found he purchased a Glock 9 millimeter from 17-year-old Alonso Recio.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said when investigators spoke with Recio, they found he had vapes. Some of those vapes tested positive for a controlled substance. Recio was arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

According to jail officials, Recio's bond was set at $20,000.

According to Warnke, an investigator added a felony gun charge to Recio Tuesday afternoon. That charge is unlawful transfer of a gun under 18 years of age.

This a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops