Military personnel providing no-cost health services at pop-up clinics in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Department of Defense's 807th Medical Command Innovative Readiness Training Program offered medical services to community members during a pop-up clinic across Nueces County on Tuesday.

At no cost to the patient, people were able to receive dental care including fillings, extractions and cleanings. There were also given eye exams, custom-fabricated prescription glasses, physicals, mental health checks and even veterinary services for their pets.

The mission of the pop-up clinics is to bridge the gap between the extensive need for health services.

This opportunity allows military medical personnel to assist and connect with the community while offering them medical services that they otherwise would not be able to get when faced with various challenges.

The popup clinics will last until July 27 at several different locations across the area. Below is a list of the location, date and time of the upcoming events.

SCHEDULE:

July 18, 2023 (Soft Start)



1:00pm-5:00pm

July 19, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 20, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 21, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 22, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 23, 2023



CLOSED

July 24, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 25, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 26, 2023



8:00am-5:00pm

July 27, 2023



8:00am-12:00pm

LOCATIONS:



West Oso Junior High School, 5202 Bear Ln, Corpus Christi, TX; Dental. Medical, Veterinary**



Mission of Mercy, 2421 Ayers St. Corpus Christi, TX; Optometry



Lillon Luehrs Junior High School, 717 E 6th St, Bishop, TX; Dental. Medical



Bishop Senior Center, 102 W Joyce St, Bishop, TX; Veterinary**



Banquete Elementary, 4339 Fourth St, Banquete, TX; Dental. Medical



Coastal Bend Aviators Stadium, 1011 Yes Blvd, Robstown, TX; Veterinary**

VETERINARY SCHEDULE:



Bishop Senior Center

July 18 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., July 22 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.



July 18 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., July 22 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Coastal Bend Aviators Stadium

July 19-21 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.



July 19-21 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. West Oso JHS

July 24-27 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Residents may arrange transportation to the clinics at no cost by contacting the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority. For further information on the clinics and transportaton options, contact Nueces County Precinct 2, Joe A. Gonzalez.