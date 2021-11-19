Watch
Mike Shaw conducts Turkey for the Troops on Friday

Event will take place at Shaw's Robstown dealership
Mike Shaw will be handing out free turkeys to active and veteran military personnel on Friday.
Turkeys for the Troops
Posted at 7:44 AM, Nov 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mike Shaw will be handing out free turkeys to active and veteran military personnel on Friday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at his Robstown dealership located at 3232 I-69 Access Road.

For the last five years, military members have lined up at Mike Shaw Toyota for the "Turkeys for Troops" event.

Shaw is a Vietnam veteran and says doing this for military members has been an incredible experience.

"The majority of the veterans that came through were from Vietnam and here they are, a whole bunch of guys back in the mid-late 60's," he said. "(We) got drafted, went to Vietnam, survived and came back home to the, you know, this area of the country and my interaction with them and their wives it was really special."

