Michael Murphy hired as city's Water Utilities COO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Michael Murphy has been hired as the chief operations officer of the city's Water Utilities Department.

Murphy will direct the operations of the department, which has a $215 million budget.

Will update financial information and making sure standards are met. Also report directly to City Manager Peter Zanoni.

The City of Corpus Christi will conduct a news conference Monday morning to brief the public on the new leadership hire by the City's Water Utilities.

Murphy is a registered engineer in state of Texas. He served for the last 16 years for the city of Greenville, S.C. This is the fourth stop in his working career.

"It's good to be back home in Texas," Murphy said. "It's kind of like a warm blanket on a cold night."

Murphy grew up in Lubbock and spent one year at then Texas A&I University. He returned to his hometown where he received both of his educational degrees at Texas Tech University.

