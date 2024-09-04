Michael J. Ellis Seawall set to be renovated after 40 years

Corpus Christi City Council passed the motion to improve and maintain the Michael J. Ellis Seawall on Padre Island, which will be dedicated to the City. The $15 million budget It will be funded by TIRZ #2.

Corpus Christi City Council decided in an 8-1 vote to approve a plan to transfer the responsibility of maintenance on the Michael J. Ellis Seawall to the City of Corpus Christi. The project will be funded through the Island’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #2 with a budget of $15 million. The seawall has not been developed since 1983 because the responsibility for the land used to belong to adjacent private property owners. After the City Council's recent vote, the responsibility of the maintenance of the seawall is now in the hands of the city.

The purpose of the seawall is to project the island from significant storms and storm surges. Councilmember for District 4, Dan Suckley, said it's long overdue for maintenance.

“So, there’s been no meaningful improvements to that sea wall since the early 80s. So, it's in dire need of having some improvements to make sure that its around for years to come," Councilmember Suckley said.

Suckley said renovations to the seawall will include making the seawall stronger, addressing the re-bar and areas that have eroded, and adding lighting, shade and seating areas.

While the seawall is used as a source of protection from storms, it is also a popular hang out spot for both locals and tourists.

“Well it's kind of a central gathering place, for folks that don’t want to necessarily want to go out and get their feet in the sand, or get sand on them. It gives folks an opportunity to pull up to that city parking lot and walk directly out to the sea wall," Councilmember Suckley said.

Several island residents spoke up at city council public comment emphasizing the significance of the seawall, an d the need for it to be repaired and updated.

“The other day, I was walking the seawall, and there was a couple on the beach, she was in her long dress, he was in a pair of pants and a white shirt, they had a camera on a tripod and they were taking a picture of themselves with regards to the beach and going through there. I think there’s a lot of other benefit to being able to have this for people to come to us, to come to Corpus Christi," Gerald Sinclair, a Padre Island Resident said.

Suckley said the seawall renovations are designed to weather significant storms.

“They’re going to look at different options for really beefing up the seawall, but also addressing some of the things I discussed, like the re-bar, and any sort of areas that you might lose some sand," Councilmember Suckely said.

Councilmember Suckely believes the city taking responsibility of the Michael J. Ellis Seawall project is going to be a huge plus in the event of a severe hurricane.

“And one thing that needs to be noted that is critical in this plan to do the seawall is the city taking over control and maintenance of the sea wall will hopefully allow the city to be set up for obtaining FEMA public assistance in the event that there is some sort of catastrophic storm in the future," Councilmember Suckley said.

The engineering firm on the project started preliminary studies of the condition of the area.

"The engineering firm shows that it is in relatively good shape foundationally, like underneath it. They did not see any major voids or anything at this point," Councilmember Suckley said.

The 30% plan for the Michael J. Ellis Seawall renovations should be shared by City Council in the next week. Construction is set to start sometime in 2025, and a groundbreaking ceremony will be announced when that time gets closer.

