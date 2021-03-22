Local school offering innovative fine arts classes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sound of music, dancing and strumming the strings of a ukulele can be heard often at Metro Elementary School.

But that's not the only thing going on behind the doors at the school. Students also can take a variety of classes other schools do not offer like theater, specialized art, guitar, hip hop and jazz.

Band and music instructor Joshua Salinas says all 560 students at the school participate in a choice of fine arts classes.

“First grade will get it two to three times a week," Salinas said. "And third to sixth grade has a class every day. It's a specialized class they get to choose to pick and they do it throughout the year.”

Unlike public schools, students at Metro have to apply and be accepted before they enroll.

“The opportunities they may have in the future as well, it has opened many doors for my children,” says parent Monica Salinas.

Her daughters Kaitlyn, Clarissa and Melody all attend Metro. Salinas says the school offers services she would otherwise have to pay out of pocket, but at Metro, the instruction is free.

“To be able to do things that other students wouldn’t be able to do like dance and theater,” Salinas says.

“I do ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop,” says sixth-grader Kaitlyn Salinas.

“We have to come before school, after school or sometimes we come during the weekends just to get ready for a play,” eighth-grader Melody Salinas said.

Receiving a unique type of education, Salinas says by the time Metro students go to high school they are more prepared.

“You can tell which kids are the Metro kids, they’re a little bit different,” says Joshua Salinas.

The fall semester begins Aug.13 for CCISD and the application process for Metro is now open.

To begin this application click here.

