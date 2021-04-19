Menger students receive a special lesson on dairy farming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's something that most students don't see every day.

A cow was on campus for first- and fourth-graders at Menger Elementary School. The students got to see the cow and learn how milk is produced.

Mobile dairy farmers from the Slouthwest Dairy Museum in Sulphur Springs brought this cow to the school and presented it to the students.

Menger Eementary PE teacher Gail Alaniz said everyone is eager to get back to some normalcy everywhere.

"The kids were excited,” Alaniz said. “This was probably the first presenter on campus here on Menger this year."

The mobile dairy farmers visit Menger Elementary School every year.

The cow gave two presentations today.

