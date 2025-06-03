Memorial fund started for burial costs of Port Aransas senior killed in car accident

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Neighbors in Port Aransas have started a memorial fund to assist the parents of Port Aransas High School student Byron Davis, 17, who was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Neighbors from Mrs. Woody's Automotive Shop and Wild Palm Salon have both requested a memorial fund for Davis.

Davis was driving in a Chevrolet pickup truck Saturday when the truck left the road and collided with a building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All donations will be accepted at the ValueBank Texas in Port Aransas in the name of The Byron Davis Family Memorial Fund.

Funds may be brought in by cash or check to ValueBank Texas and made out to:

"The family of Byron Davis" or "Byron Davis Memorial Fund."

A private funeral will be held for Byron, and then a separate service will be open to the public. No information for the public service for Bryan has been announced at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!