CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A post from Ramiro Chavez has announced that the Memorial Day Ceremony that was to be held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park has been moved due to weather.

The new location will be the Ben Garza Gym, located at 1815 Howard Street.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday.

They gym will be open at 8 a.m.

