Memorial Day Ceremony at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a Memorial Day service honoring fallen heroes.
Posted at 4:34 PM, May 31, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A solemn ceremony was held at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery.

A flag was also placed on each grave at the cemetery on Memorial Day.

Dozens of veterans and family members attended the ceremony to honor those who served our country.

A veteran who spoke with Action 10 News talked about the importance of children knowing about Memorial Day.

U.S. Veteran Charles Whetstone said, "It really does my heart to see the kids because this heritage has to be passed on this heritage has to continue, for the joy of our country and to be able to celebrate and remember the freedoms that we have."

There was a wreath placed at the cemetery for each branch of the military as well as one for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

