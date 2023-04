CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a beautiful day to celebrate a life that was lost too soon.

A memorial service was held on Saturday for Juan Rivera Jr., a baby from Ingleside who was born with half a heart last month. He passed away soon after his birth at a Houston hospital.

The Rivera family and friends released balloons in his memory during the service today.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.